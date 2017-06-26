Fire at NC scrapyard sends plume of smoke skyward

Published:
(WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Emergency crews responded to a large fire at a scrapyard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. at Queen City Recycling and Salvage on the 2900 block of North Tryon Street. Charlotte firefighters tweeted a video of the fire that showed heavy smoke and flames.

Officials have not said what may have sparked the fire.

North Tryon was closed for nearly two hours while crews were battling the fire. The road reopened just before 5 p.m.

No one was hurt.

