Man robs Goldsboro bank and store within 12 hours, police say

By Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after authorities say he robbed a bank and store within 12 hours in Goldsboro since Sunday night.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The first robbery was at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K gas station at 2101 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

The robber was armed in the Circle K robbery, police said.

The second robbery was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday at the PNC Bank at 106 N. Spence Avenue, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

“(The person) entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

Police spoke to witnesses and developed a suspect.

Later Monday, a common law robbery warrant was obtained for Christopher Aaron Menane, 25, of Dudley, officials said.

Just after 2 p.m. a “high-risk traffic stop” was conducted in the 200 block of Arrington Bridge Road.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Menane, of Pecan Road in Dudley, was arrested and charged with common law robbery in the bank robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Circle K theft, police said.

He is being held on a $170,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s