Man robs Goldsboro bank and store within 12 hours, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after authorities say he robbed a bank and store within 12 hours in Goldsboro since Sunday night.

The first robbery was at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K gas station at 2101 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

The robber was armed in the Circle K robbery, police said.

The second robbery was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday at the PNC Bank at 106 N. Spence Avenue, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

“(The person) entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

Police spoke to witnesses and developed a suspect.

Later Monday, a common law robbery warrant was obtained for Christopher Aaron Menane, 25, of Dudley, officials said.

Just after 2 p.m. a “high-risk traffic stop” was conducted in the 200 block of Arrington Bridge Road.

Menane, of Pecan Road in Dudley, was arrested and charged with common law robbery in the bank robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Circle K theft, police said.

He is being held on a $170,000 bond.