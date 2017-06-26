Man who fell to death at Pisgah National Forest identified

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s office has identified a man who died after falling from the Upper Catawba Falls in Pisgah National Forest Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Charles Adam Muzic, 22, of Nebo was hiking with two other people.

Muzic and another person continued hiking to the top of the falls.

The witness said she turned around for a moment and he was gone.

She hiked back down and saw he was injured and called 911.

According to William Kehler with McDowell County Emergency Services, the call came in at 4:32 p.m. Saturday for a person that fell from a height of more than 70 feet.

Emergency crews had to walk Muzic out over rough terrain, emerging from the woods around 7:28 p.m.

A helicopter took Muzic to Mission Hospital where he died.