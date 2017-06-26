No new dress code for Orange Co. students as board fails to approve plan

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite voting two weeks ago to adopt a new dress code after months of discussion about the Confederate flag, Orange County school leaders decided to send the issue back to a committee Monday night.

The 4-3 vote by the Orange County School Board will send the much-publicized decision to the organization’s “policy” committee, officials said.

That means Orange County students won’t have a new dress code as expected. The issue will be discussed in the next policy committee meeting.

The board voted June 12 to change the policy to prohibit disruptive clothing and accessories that are “indecent, profane or racially intimidating.” The policy doesn’t mention the Confederate flag.

Also in the June 12 vote, the board made one change to the proposed language in the policy, striking the section reading “that creates a reasonable forecast of disruption.”

The people who called for the Confederate flag ban said the decision earlier this month left a lot of discretion to principals and question how it would be enforced.