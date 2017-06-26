Sunny and comfortable week ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was cooler and less humid across central North Carolina as high pressure built in from the northwest.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 84 after a morning low of 69; and Fayetteville had a high of 91 after a morning low of 74. The normal high this time of year is 89 with a normal low of 68.

Monday will have the humidity levels drop even further and it will feel quite comfortable outside with mostly sunny skies.

A weak low-pressure system and cold front could squeeze out a shower on Tuesday afternoon or evening, but storms are not expected. Behind that front, humidity levels will stay low with sunny skies expected Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start their warming trend on Thursday however.

By the end of the week into the weekend it will become humid again and hot with highs near 90. A PM storm will be possible next weekend on both days.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies during the evening then become partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be light out of the north.

Monday will be mostly sunny with low humidity. The high will be 84. Winds will be west around 5 mph.

Monday Night will be fair and pleasant. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be partially sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower. The high will be 81; winds will be variable then become northwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 57.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 62.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 66.

Saturday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be near 90, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

