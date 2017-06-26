Tip leads to arrest of prison escapee — 32 years later

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KARK) — A man on the run for more than three decades is back in custody, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Steven Dishman, 60, was taken into custody at a home in Springdale. Dishman was originally arrested for theft of property and burglary, according to Solomon Graves, the ADC Public Information Officer.

Dishman’s original term was set for seven years from Dec. 20, 1984, when he was originally charged in Washington County for Theft of Property and Burglary. He would have been eligible for parole in 1987.

Dishman escaped custody in May 1985.

Graves says Dishman will be required to finish his original sentence. The file regarding the escape will be forwarded to the Jefferson County prosecutor for further possible action.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating where Dishman has been since his escape.

Special Agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division have begun to question individuals who may have known Dishman by another name.

The ASP says an individual who met Dishmam about five years after his escape came forward and told authorities where to find him.