Triangle’s first Lidl to open in Wake Forest next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A highly-anticipated grocery store will open in next month in Wake Forest, company officials announced Monday.

Lidl, a German grocer, will open their first store in the Triangle on July 13 at 1120 South Main Street in Wake Forest, officials said.

The same day, a Lidl store will also open in Havelock at 547 U.S. Highway 70 West.

Earlier this month five Lidl stores opened elsewhere in North Carolina, including Kinston, Rocky Mount and Wilson.

The chain, which is similar to Trader Joe’s, is already planning at least 12 locations in the Triangle and eastern part of the state.

Company officials told WITN-TV that Lidl is not like Aldi stores, but are a hybrid similar to Trader Joe’s or Harris Teeter, but closer to a Trader Joe’s.

Lidl company officials said they’ll hire about 50 people per store.

The pay for store associate positions will start at $12 per hour, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match, according to a Lidl news release.

As part of the Wake Forest store opening, customers will be able to take advantage of special, limited-time grand opening deals and offers.