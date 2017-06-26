Wake Forest hiker snaps photo of snake(s) in a tree

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man taking a nature hike along a Wake Forest greenway this weekend spotted at least one snake in a tree.

The twisted snake — or possibly up to three snakes — was seen by Nic Bayer along the Upper Neuse Greenway Trail.

Bayer said he started his hike near the bicycle shop close to the Falls Lake dam and was hiking for about three miles along the trail before he spotted the snake(s) in the tree.

Bayer snapped a photo of the snake(s) Sunday and posted it to Facebook with the caption “anyone watching for snakes overhead on your nature hike?”

In addition to a lot of frightful comments, there was some speculation that the photo could be of snakes mating.

Last month, officials said that the mild winter and warm April means there are more snakes out and about.

The Carolinas Poison Center has received nearly four times as many calls about snake bites this April as it did last April, with 71 calls, compared to 19 last year.