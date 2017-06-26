White House says Assad may be preparing chemical attack

FILE - In this Sunday, July 26, 2015, file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad delivers a speech in Damascus, Syria. Russias military intervention in Syria is increasingly bolstering the sense that Bashar Assad may survive the war, and his surprise visit to Moscow the first time hes left the country in nearly five years underscores just how emboldened the Syrian leader has become. (SANA via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it has found “potential” evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued an ominous statement Monday evening that says the U.S. “has identified potential preparations” for another chemical attack by the Assad government that it says “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”

He says the activities are similar to those made before an April chemical attack. The Trump administration launched missile strikes in retaliation for that attack, which it blamed on Assad.

Spicer warns that “if Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The White House has provided no immediate evidence to back up its claims.

