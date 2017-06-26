Woman in Smithfield baby remains case now in Johnston Co. jail

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman arrested in connection with baby body parts found under her Johnston County home is back in North Carolina, authorities said Monday event.

Bridgette Morgan Smith is now facing two charges of failure to report a death.

She was served with those warrants around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Johnston County jail, officials said.

Smith had been arrested Wednesday night at a motel in Jacksonville, Florida and later waived extradition.

Last year, the remains of two babies were found under the home where Smith was staying.

Police documents say in April 2016, Smith’s brother was working under their home when he found two bags, each with the remains of a baby inside it.

Police initially called Smith a person of interest, but her family didn’t know where she was.

At that time, Smith’s sister-in-law told CBS North Carolina that Smith had been pregnant multiple times over the years, and they didn’t know what happened to the children in some of those pregnancies.

CBS North Carolina spoke to Smith’s family again Friday, but they didn’t want to immediately comment on Smith’s arrest.

She will have a first appearance in District Court on Tuesday.