Young woman dies after SUV flips in crash near NC Outer Banks

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Route 17 in Camden County, authorities say.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the single-car crash around 5:30 a.m.

Loren Alexander Stacks, 24, who was driving, died in the crash when she was ejected from the Toyota SUV, CBS affiliate WTKR reported.

Southbound lanes near a rest area on Route 17 were closed for three hours due to the crash.

Viewer images of the crash scene showed one car with a heavy amount of damage on the roof and the passenger side.

Stacks, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials told WTKR.

— WAVY-TV contributed to this report