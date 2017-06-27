1,500 Fort Bragg soldiers say goodbye to families for Afghanistan deployment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 men and women at Fort Bragg said goodbye to their loved ones Tuesday morning as they start a deployment to Afghanistan

The 1,500 members of 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division will help with Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The group is embarking on a nine-month deployment.

“Since spearheading allied assaults in Sicily and Anzio in 1943, the Devil Brigade has accomplished its missions through disciplined initiative,” said Col. Toby Magsig, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

CBS North Carolina photojournalist Joey McDonald was there as the soldiers said goodbye.