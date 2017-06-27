19-year-old woman shot in the jaw while driving in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the jaw Monday night in Durham, police said.

Police responded to a shooting just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of N. Roxboro Street and William Penn Plaza. According to police, the victim was driving on N. Roxboro Street when a vehicle pulled up next to her and fired a shot into her vehicle.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her jaw. Police said the injury “did not appear to be life-threatening.”

According to police, the victim had been involved in an argument shortly before she was shot in her vehicle.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect(s) in this case.