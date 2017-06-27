19-year-old woman shot in the jaw while driving in Durham, police say

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the jaw Monday night in Durham, police said.

Police responded to a shooting just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of N. Roxboro Street and William Penn Plaza. According to police, the victim was driving on N. Roxboro Street when a vehicle pulled up next to her and fired a shot into her vehicle.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her jaw. Police said the injury “did not appear to be life-threatening.”

According to police, the victim had been involved in an argument shortly before she was shot in her vehicle.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect(s) in this case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s