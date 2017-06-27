Afternoon showers today, dry weather returns Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a beautiful start to the week on Monday, a weak area of low pressure will bring a chance of a shower to central North Carolina on Tuesday.

On Monday, the high temperature in the Triangle reached 85 and the Sandhills hit 89.

A weak low-pressure system will move into the area from the west on Tuesday, bringing a small chance of an afternoon shower. No storms are expected as this system moves through. High pressure will build into the area on Wednesday, leading to a mostly sunny and dry stretch of weather with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper 80s through Thursday. The humidity will stay at a comfortable level through Thursday, but muggy conditions and hotter temperatures will return for Friday and into the upcoming weekend. The weekend ahead looks hot with temperatures near 90 and the threat of afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler. The overnight low will be 61. Winds will be light.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower. The high will be 81. Winds will be variable then become northwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 57.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer as the humidity levels start to climb. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 62.

Friday will be partly sunny. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 66.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be near 90, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will see partly to mostly cloudy again with a few showers or storms possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will also be partly sunny with a chance of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

