Amendment passed to keep Goldsboro veteran’s cemetery open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An amendment to the North Carolina budget will keep a Goldsboro veteran’s cemetery from closing.

CBS North Carolina first reported on the issue on Monday.

On Tuesday night, the General Assembly speaker’s office issued a statement explaining what happened.

Officials said an error in the governor’s budget plan actually left the funding out by mistake.

“State lawmakers have since identified the administration’s error and on Tuesday passed an amendment,” the news release from Senator Phil Berger said.

So the cemetery will not be closing.

“We are pleased we were able to identify and correct the problem in the governor’s base budget to ensure Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro will remain open,” said Sen. Louis Pate (R-Wayne).