Another Lidl store coming to Triangle — this time Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Just as Lidl store officials confirmed an opening date for the first Triangle store, another community in Wake County confirmed it would get a Lidl store.

On Monday, Lidl said the Wake Forest store will open on July 13.

The same day, Clayton’s planning board approved a Lidl store on U.S. 70 Business across from Walmart, town officials said.

The 3.8-acre site is an abandoned Campton RV dealership at 12856 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton.

Lidl company officials on Tuesday did not have an opening date for the Clayton location.

Earlier this month, five Lidl stores opened elsewhere in North Carolina, including Kinston, Rocky Mount and Wilson.

The chain, which is similar to Trader Joe’s, is already planning at least 12 locations in the Triangle and eastern part of the state.

Company officials told WITN-TV that Lidl is not like Aldi stores, but are a hybrid similar to Trader Joe’s or Harris Teeter, but closer to a Trader Joe’s.

Lidl company officials said they’ll hire about 50 people per store.

The pay for store associate positions will start at $12 per hour, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match, according to a Lidl news release.