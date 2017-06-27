Big construction project gets underway on I-540 EB flyover ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big construction project starts tonight on the Interstate 540 east flyover ramp.

RELATED: LIVE TRAFFIC MAPS

Starting at 9 p.m., the ramp will close until 7 a.m. overnight tonight, Wednesday and Thursday.

Several detours are in place:

Drivers can use exit 278 off Interstate 40 onto the Durham Freeway and then get onto I-540 east from there

Traffic on I-40 east can use exit 283 to I-540 west to N.C. Highway 54 and cross under the interstate back onto I-540 east

The Aviation Parkway is another option for drivers. You can head past the closure on I-40 east and use this exit to get onto I-540 east

During construction there will be no toll charge for drivers using the Triangle Expressway as a detour.