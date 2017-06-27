Cam Newton compares his desire to win to LeBron, Kobe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoulder surgery, a birthday blow-out, and a few life-lessons are the stories of Cam Newton’s offseason.

Recently the Panthers quarterback sat down with the team’s website to give us a sneak-peek inside his mind.

During this interview, he opened up about the only thing missing in his life, his biggest fear, and his desire to be the guy with the ball, when the game is on the line.

“It’s hard when it’s 14-10, we need a touchdown, it’s third-and-2, you’re looking at coach, you get the play call, and it’s like, ‘Come on!’ Newton said.

“It’s no different than LeBron, Kobe, Jordan or even Brady. My biggest gift in a certain respect is a curse, too.”

Panthers fans all know how passionate Newton is, but they did not know that he compares that part of his game to some of the all-time greats.

The team opens training camp on July 26th in Spartanburg, SC.