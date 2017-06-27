Durham man charged with indecent exposure after American Tobacco Trail incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged for indecent exposure Tuesday morning after an incident on the American Tobacco Trail last week.

Gabriel Dequon Harris, 23, approached and exposed himself to a woman and her two children on the walking trail, According to a press release from the Durham Police Department.

Harris, who was arrested for a parole violation Saturday afternoon, was charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure. The man was placed in the Durham County Jail without bond.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.