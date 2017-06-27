Durham man indicted in shooting death of 7-year-old boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A grand jury has indicted a Durham man on charges of murder and felony conspiracy in the the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Devon Maurice Fowler, 28, was arrested on June 7 by U.S. Marshals in connection with the death of Kamari Munerlyn.

According to police statements, Kamari was a passenger in a Honda Pilot leaving a pool party with his mother, four other adults, and four other children on June 5 when another vehicle tailgated the SUV before pulling alongside it. Someone then opened fire, police said. None of the other passengers was hurt.

After being picked up in front of the Tokyo Express restaurant on Guess Road, Kamari was rushed to a nearby hospital by EMS responders, where he died that afternoon.

Munerlyn was a first grade student at Eastway Elementary.

Authorities began searching for suspects in the case immediately, and after two days, Fowler was apprehended at the Extended Stay America hotel on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh. He had 19 convictions prior to his arrest, with previous charges including assault on a female in 2011 and possession of a stolen firearm in 2015.

Prosecutors have not indicated weather officials will seek the death penalty for Fowler, who will return to court on July 13th.