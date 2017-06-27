Fayetteville names Gina Hawkins as new chief of police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Gina Hawkins has been named Fayetteville’s new chief of police, City Manager Doug Hewett announced Tuesday.

“Selecting the new chief is one of the most difficult decisions I have been faced with since becoming the City Manager and one that I don‘t take lightly,” Hewett said.

Hawkins will be Fayetteville’s first female chief of police when she is sworn in August 14.

“I am thrilled to serve as Fayetteville’s new police chief and look forward to hitting the ground running very soon,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins is currently deputy chief of Clayton County Georgia Police.

She majored in criminal justice while at Georgia State University and earned a master’s degree Johns Hopkins University.

She is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

The search for a new police chief began in February. The previous chief, Harold Medlock, announced his retirement in August 2016.

Fayetteville’s police force is made up of 433 sworn officers and 187 non-sworn personnel.