Fayetteville to announce new police chief today

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Police Department will name a new police chief this afternoon, according to a press release.

A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber at 433 Hay St. downtown. City manager Doug Hewett is set to make the announcement, the release says.

The search for a new police chief began in February. The previous chief, Harold Medlock, announced his retirement in August 2016.

City officials said they will not be naming the new police chief until the 3 p.m. press conference.

