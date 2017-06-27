Firefighters respond to fire at Chapel Hill retirement community

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters are responding to 750 Weaver Dairy Road in Chapel Hill Tuesday afternoon where a fire has been reported at Carol Woods Retirement Community.

Chapel Hill Fire Department confirmed this is a 2-alarm fire.

Carol Woods is home to 485 on-campus residents, the community’s website says.

As of 4:30 p.m., smoke was visible from the upper part of the building, possibly the attic, fire officials said.

