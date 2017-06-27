NC college student dies after I-40 wrong-way driver crashes into her car

By Published: Updated:
Destiny Jones (left) in a photo from WFMY.

HAW RIVER, N.C. – A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old North Carolina A&T University student died in a two-car crash on I-40 Tuesday morning in Alamance County.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Joshua Lamm of Snow Camp pulled to the right shoulder, made a U-turn and started going east on the westbound travel lanes.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Lamm struck a car head-on that was driven by Destiny Jones from Gastonia. NC A&T has confirmed Jones was a rising senior and a Sports Science and Fitness Major.

Lamm was wearing a seatbelt while Jones was not. The crash happened near the 150-mile marker around 1:30 a.m.

Highway Patrol says alcohol and speed weren’t factors.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s