Iowa discovers 1st female mountain lion; authorities shoot, kill it

GALVA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers killed a mountain lion on a farm in western Iowa on Tuesday after a farmer found a dead calf.

Officers from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources carried out the task, which was described as “the last resort option” in a department press release. The big cat was the first confirmed female mountain lion in Iowa.

The dead calf “showed evidence consistent with an attack by a large cat,” officials said. Monday evening, a landowner nearby called 911 to report he’d discovered the cat.

“White-tailed deer and other wild animals, particularly the weak or injured, are often the preferred prey. But in this situation, it appears this mountain lion has targeted young livestock and livestock producers are well within their rights to protect their livelihood,” said Bruce Trautman, deputy director with the Iowa DNR.

While the 88-pound animal killed Tuesday was the first confirmed female mountain lion in Iowa, three other mountain lions, have been killed by officials in the past, most recently in 2013. Officials say there’s no evidence the cat had kittens before she died.

Mountain lions are not protected in Iowa.