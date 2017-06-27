Military post on lockdown for possible shooter, spokesman said

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities locked down an Alabama military post on Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, and workers were advised to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV that the base near Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualties and that officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours. Police cars with flashing lights blocked entrances to Redstone and no traffic was moving on or off of the installation, which also has facilities used by federal law enforcement agencies.

Images on social media showed an ambulance and what appeared to be civilians standing outside the Sparkman Center, which includes multiple buildings with offices, an auditorium, cafeteria and an interior courtyard.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise. In a tweet announcing the possible shooter, the post said: “Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.”

Huntsville hospital officials said they had not heard of any incoming patients, local TV stations reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office couldn’t provide any details.

“My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter,” she said in a statement.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.