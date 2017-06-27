NC high school featured in Michael Jordan’s new Gatorade commercial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – E.A. Laney High School’s gymnasium is featured prominently in Michael Jordan’s newest Gatorade commercial.

The ad, “Make Defeat Your Fuel,” features several prominent athletes talking about the low point in their athletic careers and using them as a motivator.

The commercial opens in Laney’s Michael Jordan Gymnasium where the NBA great is seen sitting on the bleachers.

“You want to know the secret to victory,” Jordan says. “Fail to make the varsity team.”

Jordan, who graduated from Laney in 1981, filmed the commercial during a visit to his alma mater in May.

The ad also features Serena Williams, Peyton Manning and Karl Anthony Towns.

