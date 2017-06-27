NC police stumble on 5 lbs of marijuana in street, seek rightful owners

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County found more than five pounds of marijuana in a street in Southern Pines last week.

The drugs were found around 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 1 near Pennsylvania Avenue, Southern Pines police said in a news release.

Police said it appears the marijuana fell from a vehicle onto the road.

The Southern Pines Police, in a tongue in cheek Facebook post, said they would like to return the drugs to its “rightful owners.”

“Of course, once the owner comes forward to claim the lost marijuana, we will make an arrest, photograph and fingerprint the owner, and promptly transport them see a magistrate and subsequently place them in jail,” Police Chief Robert Temme said.

Police also pointed out that the North Carolina Department of Revenue would be interested in back taxes on the marijuana.

Police said the owner of the drugs should dock their employee about $6,000 in wages, which is the street value of the lost marijuana.