New ‘island’ forms off NC coast…but don’t try getting to it

CAPE POINT, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WNCN) — A new “island” has formed off the coast of North Carolina.

It’s a mile long and about 300 yards wide. It appeared off the tip of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

Officials say the current around it is as strong as a rip current, so visitors should not try to walk or swim to it. Plus, locals say sharks and large stingrays have been spotted there.

But, the new island is a great place for seashells. Some are even calling it “Shelly Island.”

A man named Chad Koczera posted a photo of the island on Instagram and the picture has since gone viral.

