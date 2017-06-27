Police arrest man accused of spreading STD in Virginia

Andre L. Leaphart in a photo from WAVY-TV

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man accused of intentionally spreading a sexually transmitted disease was taken into custody Tuesday.

Newport News police arrested 40-year-old Andre L. Leaphart for an incident dating back to January 2016.

According to officials, a Hampton man said he contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Leaphart, who allegedly knew he was infected.

This led to an investigation, which resulted in Leaphart’s arrest.

Court documents obtained by WAVY-TV show the victim tested positive for HIV in March of this year.

Virginia Department of Health records show Leaphart was HIV positive in April 2015.

Leaphart has been charged with sexual battery with intent to transmit infection, which is a class six felony. His Tuesday court appearance was continued until July 11.

