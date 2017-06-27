Police search for RDU Airport employee who never returned from break

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who works at a Starbucks at RDU Airport has gone missing after not returning from a break Monday afternoon, the airport’s police department said.

Allison Cope was supposed to return from a break from a Starbucks in Terminal 2 at 3 p.m. but did not show up, The Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department said.

She was reported missing at 7 p.m. and police initiated a search for Cope.

Cope drives a 2014 silver Ford Fusion with North Carolina registration EHA-2771 with a “Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue” sticker on the back.

Cope is in her mid-20s and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police are requesting any information that may assist the investigation. Please contact RDU Police at (919) 840-7510 with any information.