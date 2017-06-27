Raleigh’s Christmas Abbott to appear on ‘Big Brother’ season 19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Christmas Abbott is a woman who has many titles.

Author. Athlete. And first female NASCAR Sprint Cup pit crew member.

But starting Wednesday, she will be able to add a new title to that list.

House guest on Big Brother season 19 on CBS.

The Lynchburg, Virginia native describes herself as committed, happy, and influential.

She penned the book “The Badass Body Diet” and owns her own CrossFit gym in Raleigh – CrossFit Invoke.

In her bio on CBS.com, Abbott said she plans to stay under the radar as a threat while on Big Brother.

“The physical and mental games are the easy parts,” she said.

Big Brother season 19 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS North Carolina.