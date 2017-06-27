Victim of fatal Fayetteville house fire identified

By Published:
The scene on Dalton Road. (Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials have identified the victim of a June 21 house fire on Dalton Road in Fayetteville.

Around 1:45 p.m., emergency responders were called to 6028 Dalton Road off of Offing Drive in the Waters Edge Community where they found smoke coming from a single-story home.

Firefighters entered the home where they found a body in the living room. Officials later said the fire was “localized” to the living room area.

That body was identified as being Manuela Morge.

Two dogs that were located in the home survived the fire, officials said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

