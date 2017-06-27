VIDEO: Mom wakes up covered in blood after being beaten over broken sippy cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man and woman who attacked a young mother in a park earlier this month after a three-year-old boy broke a sippy cup.

RELATED: Mother suffers facial paralysis after being brutally beaten over broken sippy cup

Investigators say the attack happened at Westgate Park around 3:30 p.m. on June 10.

The mother says offered to pay for it, then punches were thrown. Now the mom is recovering and still in shock over what her three and one-year-old along witnessed.

Lillian Freeland spoke with CBS North Carolina’s sister station WCMH in Columbus, Ohio.

“I had metal plates and screws put in one part of the break and the other break I had them wire my jaw shut,” said Freeland. “People was there but nobody said anything they just watched”

Freeland has a bruised face and neck, stitches and a broken jaw. She woke up covered in blood at Westgate Park after she says she was knocked out in front of her children.

“My son was climbing up on the stairs and he threw a little kids sippy cup down,” Freeland said. She says she took the cup to the child’s mother and offered to replace it.

“She started yelling and I’m like I have ten dollars you can take it or leave it she says that wasn’t good enough she wanted me to go to the store and buy her another one,” Freeland said. “She came over behind me she smacked me. We got into an altercation, we fought and her boyfriend just came over and punched me, broke my jaw.”

Freeland takes her children to Westgate Park weekly, she’s never seen the couple that attacked her, but she was able to get a description.

Freeland says her attackers are a white male and female.

“About 5’8″, 5’9″ he’s actually a little chubby he has a tattoo on his neck and blonde-ish brown hair. She has long dark hair and she’s little shorter than me, she’s very skinny,” said Freeland.

Freeland is on an all liquid diet for six weeks while her mouth is wired shut. She says she wouldn’t have done anything different on that day because she feels she did nothing wrong. She does say she will not go to the park with her kids alone again.

“If you have anything or you’ve been there please help us find them,” said Freeland.

Lillian Freeland says she also lost her job after the incident saying she would miss too much work due to her injuries. She set up a GoFundMe page.