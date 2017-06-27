Brrr! Brace for a chilly Wednesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time in nearly three weeks, many of us will see temperatures in the 50s Wednesday morning in central North Carolina.

Our stretch of comfortable temperatures during the day and low humidity will now extend to the early morning. Wednesday morning will be the coolest point of the week and quite possibly for the rest of the summer as warmer temperatures and higher humidity will creep back in the rest of the week.

Highs will return to near 90 this weekend, which is the first and second day of July. Higher humidity stating Friday and lasting into next week will also help aid in some late day showers and storms, including through the July 4th holiday next Tuesday.

The normal high and low temperature this time of year 89 and 69.