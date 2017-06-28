Apex man accused of raping ‘physically helpless’ victim, warrants say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex has been jailed under a $1 million bond after being charged with a number of sex crimes.

Matthew Spencer Mizell, of the 1300 block of Holt Road in Apex is facing one count of second-degree forcible rape, three counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of attempted second degree forcible sex offense, according to arrest warrants.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Authorities say the crimes happened on April 5. The warrants appear to refer to only one victim. Police say the victim was “physically helpless” at the time of the crimes, according to the warrants.

Mizell, 24, was arrested by the Apex police.

Further information was not immediately available.