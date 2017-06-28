Bill Reh breaks down why NC has a new island and why it might not last



BUXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A new island has appeared off of the Outer Banks.

Shelly Island is off of Hatteras Island, at Cape Point, where the barrier islands go from running north to south to running northeast to southwest.

The strong currents along with storms could easily wipe out the island within the year.

“This is the result of dynamic changes always occurring along our Outer Banks, and it wouldn’t surprise me if it just disappeared overnight,” Dr. Paul Liu, a scientist at N.C. State University, said.

Click the video above for more details from Bill Reh.

Cape Hatteras point and the new sandbar island #capepoint A post shared by 🅲🅷🅰🅳 (@chadonka) on May 31, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT