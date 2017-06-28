Boyfriend dead after book fails to stop bullet during YouTube stunt, docs say

HALSTAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman from western Minnesota is in jail after authorities say she recklessly fired a gun in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend.

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton says the 20-year-old Halstad woman apparently shot her 22-year-old boyfriend outside of their home Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Fox 9 reported a criminal complaint detailed the shooting incident.

In the complaint, Monalisa Perez said Pedro Ruiz thought a book held in front of his chest would stop a bullet. The two would make a YouTube video of the stunt.

Perez and Ruiz had a child together and Perez is seven months pregnant, according to CBS Minnesota.

Ruiz was able to get Perez to participate after he showed her a different book had stopped a bullet. CBS Minnesota reported that the gun used was a .50-caliber handgun.

Thornton says a final decision on charges will be determined by the county attorney once the investigation is completed.

The man’s name has not been released. KFGO-AM reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the investigation.

CBS North Carolina contributed to this report