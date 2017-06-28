‘Brunch bill’ approved by NC Senate now heads to governor’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Senate on Wednesday night passed a bill permitting local governments to allow alcohol sales on Sunday mornings.

The bill now goes to Governor Roy Cooper’s for his approval.

The House Tuesday approved the proposal that would let local governments pass laws allowing restaurants and retailers such as grocery stores to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Currently, throughout North Carolina, liquor, wine and beer sales are not allowed before noon on Sunday.

The House also approved an amendment to remove a provision from the bill that would have allowed distilleries to sell and ship liquor directly to out-of-state consumers.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report