DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were rescued Tuesday afternoon after their car went into a pond off South Alston Avenue in Durham, police said.

Around 2:20 p.m., the car, with two adults inside, went off the road near 4581 S Alston Avenue.

The vehicle plunged into a pond where police later pulled the two occupants from the car.

Police said neither suffered serious injured.

No other information was immediately available.