Chapel Hill man wins $1,000,000 from lottery ticket

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Lottery tickets by their very nature are a gamble — sometimes they’re winners, sometimes losers, and sometimes you break even. But for one Chapel Hill resident, a $10 ticket just paid off big time.

Gary Stadler will receive a $50,000 annuity for the next twenty years after redeeming a $1,000,000 Bonus Cash ticket Tuesday at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Stadler brought home $34,753 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The game began in July 2016 and offered top prize winners a choice between the annuity or a lump sum of $600,000. Stadler won the last top prize, and the lottery will begin moving to end the game in the near future.

