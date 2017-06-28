Florida woman accused of having sex with 11-year-old, getting pregnant

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman has been arrested for sexual battery on an 11-year-old that left the suspect pregnant. The crime apparently happened in 2014.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 25-year-old Marissa Ashley Mowry on Tuesday afternoon.

In January 2014, investigators say Mowry, who was 22 at the time, had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old at a home in Hillsborough County. As a result, Mowry got pregnant and gave birth in October 2014.

Deputies say Mowry and the victim continued to have sexual contact several times when the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14.

The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office’s Child Protective Division is also involved in the investigation.

Deputies say the 3-year-old child will be placed with a responsible adult.