I-95 north closed near Smithfield after truck gets stuck under bridge

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 northbound in Johnston County near Smithfield is closed after a truck hauling a modular home got stuck under a bridge, officials say.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. at mile marker 93, which is the Brogden Road exit, officials said.

Authorities said it would not be until about 11 p.m. before the truck and home are removed.

For now, the northbound lanes are using a detour.

The detour is for motorists to take exit 90 (US-301) then turn right onto (US-70 Business) to access I-95.

