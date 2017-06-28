Man had stolen motorcycle, guns, meth say NC deputies

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is under arrest after McDowell County deputies say he had a stolen motorcycle, guns, meth and marijuana.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Dogwood Acres Loop on June 17 around 7 p.m.

The deputy says he found Jayson Michael Gibson, 36 of Marion County standing on the carport arguing with a woman.

Gibson arrived at the home on a Kawasaki motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Burke County, according to report.

The deputy says he searched Gibson and found two stolen handguns, 15 grams of methamphetamine and 2.75 ounces of marijuana.

Gibson has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, posession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.