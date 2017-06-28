Missing RDU worker’s mom ‘heartbroken and overwhelmed’

MORRISVILLE (WNCN) – The search continues for the Raleigh Durham International Airport employee who went missing Monday.

Police said Allison Cope, 24, was a manager at the Starbucks in Terminal 2 and was last seen leaving for her break around 3 .pm.

The FBI and Raleigh Police Department are assisting RDU Police in the investigation. The Wake County District Attorney’s office said they were being updated on the case.

CBS North Carolina Wednesday spoke by phone with Cope’s mother, Karen, who lives in California.

Karen Cope said she was “heartbroken and overwhelmed.”

RDU employees and friends said Cope’s brother lives in Raleigh. They said he spent Tuesday night in the manager’s lot where Cope’s car was parked looking around, hoping to find some evidence that would lead him to his sister.

“She just disappears, who just disappears 24 years old, beautiful, intelligent girl. Who does that? No one does that,” Justin Farrell, Allison’s roommate and close friend said.

CBS North Carolina also spoke with several RDU employees who expressed concern about security at the manager’s parking lot. They were worried they could be fired, so they asked that we not identify them.

They said there are no surveillance cameras there.

“My car was broken into and that’s when I found out that there were no surveillance cameras out here,” one employee said.

Employees told us RDU police frequently patrol the area, but they said that’s not enough.

Cope’s friends told CBS North Carolina her debit card was used between 3 and 4 p.m. Monday at a Shell gas station in Wake Forest, spending about $23, which is what she had left in her account.

Police have asked workers at all three Shell stores about debit card usage at 4:18 p.m. Monday.

Police were at Allison Cope’s home Tuesday night and examined two computers – one of which belonged to Cope, according to Cope’s roommate.

Sarah Kosinski — Cope’s friend and roommate — says police told her surveillance cameras captured Cope going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2.

Her ID badge used to swipe out of the parking lot at 3:08 p.m. But friends said there are no cameras in the manager’s lot where Cope’s car was parked. So it’s unclear if she was driving.

“She always checks in with us,” said Kosinki. “She always tells us if she is going to be late. She always is extremely dependable. She would never just leave her phone at work. She would never clock out for a break and not continue to work her shift.”

Cope is in her mid-20s and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Her roommate and friend, Justin Farrell, said RDU police searched their home Tuesday night.

“I feel like I just want to be there for her and I can’t be there for her because I don’t know where she is,” said Farrell.