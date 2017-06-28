More Durham police to patrol American Tobacco Trail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On any given day, there are bikers and joggers and people walking along the American Tobacco Trail.

But now, you can add the Durham Police Department to that list.

More officers are patrolling the trail after three incidents of indecent exposure on the trail in the last four weeks.

“I think it would make people who travel the trail regularly be afraid,” said Phyllis Millikan.

“It’s a shame that these things are happening on the trail,” said Frank Bradley.

Police are still looking for the man who exposed himself, most recently on Saturday.

Gaberial Harris, 23, was arrested for exposing himself on the trail one week ago.

Now, there are officers patrolling the area on foot, bikes, and their vehicles.

Millikan believes more officers in the area will make a difference.

“I think it will help,” she said. “Yesterday, when we were walking they had a four-wheeler go by.”

The officer on the trail Wednesday says he was out also on Saturday patrolling the area.

With the trail being 22 miles long, going into Wake County, he says you can’t be everywhere all the time.

“Right now, I wouldn’t come out and walk it by myself even during the day,” said Millikan.

Millikan says the recent incidents are disturbing and could be dangerous.

“On top of the exposure, you don’t know what kind of danger the person might put you in,” she said.

There are signs along the trail asking people using it be safe.

Durham police say it’s been a partnership with the city to patrol the trail.