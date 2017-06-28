NC drug bust nets 11 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, guns, cash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A joint investigation by the New Hanover and Brunswick county sheriff’s departments resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of nearly 11 pounds of cocaine, one-half kilogram of crack, 23 pounds of marijuana, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, and dozens of firearms.

Sheriffs Ed McMahon and John Ingram announced the substantial bust during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

McMahon said the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office was wrapping up a months-long drug investigation on June 6 which eventually led them into Brunswick County.

After contacting the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, authorities raided a home in the 9000 block of Olde Towne Wynde in Belville and seized 949 grams of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, 32 firearms and over $60,000 in cash.

The homeowner, Nathaniel Josey, 59, was eventually arrested in New Hanover County on June 20. He was charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Trafficking marijuana (2 counts)
  • Conspiracy to traffic marijuana
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Josey was later transferred to Brunswick County where he remains jailed under a $250,000 bond.

McMahon said their investigation led them back to New Hanover County and authorities raided a home in the 1200 block of Shipyard Boulevard on June 7, a day after the Belville raid.

Authorities seized over 10 kilos of cocaine, one-half kilo of crack, 100 grams of marijuana, a handgun, and $205,000 in cash.

Anthony Lamont Williams, 34, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)
  • Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Williams was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $10 million bond.

