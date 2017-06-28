NC man arrested in Rhode Island with arsenal of weapons, ammo, drugs

SCITUATE, R.I. (WECT) – A Charlotte man was arrested in Rhode Island after a traffic stop revealed he had an arsenal of weapons, ammunition, smoke grenades, and illegal drugs in his car.

According to a news release from the Rhode Island State Police, a trooper stopped Anthony Mondrez Thompson, 39, on Interstate 95 North in West Greenwich just before 8 p.m. last Thursday.

While handing over his license and registration, Thompson denied being convicted of a crime and denied his car contained firearms or illicit drugs. During the stop, the trooper determined that Thompson had a lengthy criminal record, including multiple convictions for firearm and drug trafficking crimes.

The trooper ordered Thompson to exit his car, however, during questioning, Thompson allegedly shoved the trooper into the roadway and took off on foot across the highway and into oncoming traffic.

Another trooper who responded to the scene Tasered Thompson and eventually took him into custody. He was taken to an area hospital to treat injuries he sustained during his arrest.

Officials said a search of Thompson’s car resulted in the seizure of eight high-powered pistols, a revolver, two AR-15 assault-style rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, numerous high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines, boxes of ammunition, military-issued smoke grenades, holsters, camouflage gear and masks, night vision goggles, and a Taser.

Troopers also seized about 15 ounces of MDMA (known as Molly or Ecstasy) worth about $3,400.

He was arraigned in his hospital room on Monday on charges of:

Carrying a pistol without a license

Possession of stolen firearm (four counts)

Possession of arms by a convict in a crime of violence

Resisting arrest

Simple assault

Possession of Schedule I-V controlled substance, with intent to deliver (amphetamines/MDMA)

Alteration of marks of identification on a firearm

Loaded weapons in a vehicle

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Possession of explosive & noxious substances

Carrying dangerous weapons while committing a crime of violence

Carrying stolen firearm when committing a crime

Thompson has been ordered held without bail, pending further court action.

