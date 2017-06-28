NC woman stabbed man with pocket knife during dispute over truck, deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman is accused of stabbing a man with a pocket knife during an argument in Lincoln County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. at a home on Car Farm Road.

Deputies say they arrived at the home to find a man in the back bedroom suffering from a stab wound to the stomach. The man said he was arguing with 51-year-old Connie Lynn Morgan over a truck with a blown motor when she stabbed him with a pocket knife.

The man went to Caromont Gaston with minor injuries.

Morgan faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center. Her bond was set at $1,000.