Police: Decomposing body found in Fayetteville building ID’d, death not suspicious

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A body in an “advanced state of decomposition” inside a building in Fayetteville Monday has been identified and police said they do not believe the death is suspicious.

A body was found inside a building on Robeson Street near downtown Fayetteville Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 3 p.m., police were asked to make a well-being check at a building located at 218 Robeson Street. Investigators found a badly decomposed body inside.

Police have now identified the person found inside as Manos Raymond Dutton, 55, of the address where he was found.

The preliminary investigation did not reveal any suspicious circumstances surrounding Dutton’s death, police said Wednesday.

The final autopsy report that will determine Dutton’s cause of death is still pending, police said.